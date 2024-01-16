The Comedy Crate and Hats Funny Comedy collaborate at The Waystation, Thrapston

Northamptonshire comedy specialists The Comedy Crate have collaborated with Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, who are branded with being the fastest growing comedy promoter in Midlands, to bring a brand new comedy night at The Waystation in Thrapston. The event takes place on Sunday 18th February, at 7pm.

Quite often, when two comedy promoters arrive in a town, competition heats up and a rivalry ensues. But things are happening slightly differently in the market town of Thrapston. An exciting collaboration is happening between The Comedy Crate, a comedy promoter that has been operating in and around Northamptonshire since 2016, and have brought comedians regularly seen on TV to the area, such as Al Murray, Scott Bennett, Jen Brister and Gary Delaney, and Hats Funny Comedy, a new comedy promoter based in Rutland, that has taken the Midlands comedy scene by storm, in amassing 21 venues spread across 5 counties.

Both promoters already have existing comedy nights in the town. Hats Funny Comedy operates from the Kings Arms, on a Thursday, running a grassroots comedy competition "The Kings Comedy Joust" and The Comedy Crate have brought professional level comedy to The Plaza, with audiences of 150 plus on a Saturday night. They are also no strangers to the idea of a collaboration, as they have partnered up with MK based The Comedy Cow once again, for a huge night at the Derngate Northampton later this year. Both The Comedy Crate and Hats Funny Comedy share a belief in bringing unique comedy talent to the area, promoting up and coming talent wherever possible, and raising the profile of comedy in the region. So the collaboration of two promoters sharing similar ideas is seen as a positive step and possibly the start of many more projects together in the future.

The Waystation Comedy night will take place on Sunday 18th February and boasts an incredible line up. Opening the show is the well travelled, TV regular and award winning Eddy Brimson, who has over 20 years experience on the circuit and is one of the most sought after comedians on the scene. He will be followed up by Lovell Smith, a rising comedy talent who has picked up newcomer nominations and awards including the coveted Midlands best newcomer award, previously won by Darren Harriott and Joe Lycett. The show is headlined by Lou Conran, another multi award winner, a regular on TV and radio, tour support for Sarah Millican and Joe Lycett, and the most important bit, absolutely hilarious. She will ensure the night, and the weekend, ends with a bang. Your MC for the night is the founder of Hats Funny Comedy, Ian Hayes, who despite being fairly new to the comedy scene, is rapidly gaining a strong reputation as a fantastic compere, with his relatable anecdotes and audience banter.

The Way Station Comedy Night

Tickets are available for the event via www.thecomedycrate.com/northamptontickets/wayfeb18