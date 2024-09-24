The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk launched the Fee-Fi-Fo-FUN at The Core at Corby Cube!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cast of The Core’s at Corby Cube’s 2024 pantomime were in town last week, not to trade their cow for magic beans, but to launch this year’s fun-filled, family-friendly production, Jack and the Beanstalk!

Following last year’s huge success, the award-winning Little Wolf Entertainment are back with the most gigantic pantomime that The Core at Corby Cube has ever seen, which runs from Thu 12 – Sun, 29 December.

Joe Flavin, The Core Director said “It was fantastic to welcome the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk to The Core for the official pantomime launch, they are an incredibly talented group and the people of Corby and the surrounding areas are in for another real treat this December! If you haven’t already, what have you “bean” waiting for – book your tickets today!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast stars Morgan Philpott as the hilarious Dame Trott, Joshua Price and Daisy Ward as Jack Trott and Jill, Joseph Beach as this year’s baddie Walter Waltzer, Guy Mott and Tom Samuels as the Mayor and his supporter Tom Bola, and Laura Porter bringing the magic as Fairy Ground.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk

Morgan Brind, Little Wolf Co-Founder and Producer, said “After the huge success of Cinderella last year we are delighted to be back in Corby this Christmas with a gigantic adventure.

We’ve put together an incredibly funny cast for this very special fun-fair inspired Jack and the Beanstalk. The show is packed full of amazing sets and costumes, and of course a giant that has to be seen to be believed! Not to mention all the slapstick and silliness you’d expect. We can’t wait to share it with the people of Corby!”

Full of marvellous moo-sic, cow-ntless costumes and an udderly ridiculous Dame with giant size jokes, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be an unmissable treat for the whole family to enjoy.

Taking place at The Core at Corby Cube from Thu 12 – Sun, 29 December, tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 01536 470470 or by visiting www.thecorecorby.com.