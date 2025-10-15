The cast of Beauty and the Beast launched the furry-tail panto that will keep Corby audiences laughing this December!

The cast of Beauty and the Beast

The cast of The Core’s at Corby Cube’s 2025 pantomime transformed the theatre into a pretty French town last week – the perfect setting for a pantomime that’s a ‘Oui’ bit hilarious!

Following last year’s huge success, the award-winning Little Wolf Entertainment are back with Beauty and the Beast which promises to be another smash hit when it runs from Fri 12 – Wed 31 December.

Joe Flavin, The Core Director said “We’re so excited to be teaming up with Little Wolf Entertainment again this Christmas. They always bring so much energy, humour and heart to their shows, and Beauty and the Beast is set to be another hilarious pantomime for all ages. We can’t wait for audiences to join in the fun at The Core this December!”

The cast stars Rhian Lynch as bookish Belle, Samuel Wright and Elliot Coombe as the hilarious Dame Betty Bon Bon and her comedic son Idle Jacques, Justine Marie Mead who is ready to be booed at as The Enchantress, Jonathan Houlston and Michaela Murphy as the vain Gaston and his besotted sidekick La Fool, and, last but not least, Gabriel Phelan as the Beast.

Stepping into panto season!

Alan Bowles, Little Wolf Co-Founder and Producer, said “We are delighted to be bringing the magical tale as old as time to The Core at Corby Cube this Christmas. Beauty and the Beast is full of the mayhem, slapstick and fun which are always as part of a Little Wolf panto, as well as some moments of real magic and genuine spectacle!

Once again, we’ve assembled a hugely talented team both on stage and off stage, who are waiting in the wings to bring the show to life. Whether it’s cheering on Belle and Betty or booing Gaston and the Enchantress, it is going to be a pantomime to remember… tickets are selling faster than ever before, with some performances nearly sold out - so book now!”

Beauty and the Beast brings shimmering sets, outrageous costumes, magic and mayhem is a festive treat the whole family will love! Will true love conquer all? Will the curse of the Enchantress ever be broken? Will Betty Bon Bon drop a clanger?! Find out by visiting The Core at Corby Cube from Fri 12 – Wed 31 December; tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 01536 470470 or by visiting www.thecorecorby.com.