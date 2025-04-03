12:00 till 14:00

Burton Latimer is set to host a delightful event celebrating local baking talent, as Morris Healthcare Group presents the Burton Bake Off on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 12:00 -14:30 at the Burton Latimer Community Centre. The event invites members of the local community to roll up their sleeves and showcase their homemade sweet or savoury creations. Whether it's a perfectly risen sponge cake, a batch of delicious pastries, or a mouth-watering savoury bake, all are welcome to take part in this friendly competition.

A panel of guest judges will be present to determine the winner of the coveted Best Burton Bake title. Adding to the prestige of the event, the Mayor of Burton Latimer will be in attendance, along with several brand partners supporting the occasion.

Beyond the competition, the event aims to foster community spirit while supporting important causes. The Kettering Food Bank will be visiting, raising awareness and offering insight into their invaluable work. Attendees will also have the chance to experience Jelly Drops, an innovative hydration product designed to support those who struggle with fluid intake, particularly older adults and individuals with dementia.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the community together for this event,” said The Home Care Manager for Morris Healthcare Group. “It’s not just about baking—it’s about celebrating talent, sharing delicious food, and supporting our local community.”

The Burton Bake Off promises to be a fantastic day filled with fun, flavor, and friendly competition. Whether you’re entering the competition or simply coming along to enjoy the baked delights, this is an event not to be missed!

For more information on how to participate, contact Morris Healthcare Group or visit their website.