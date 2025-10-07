Ten years of magical memories… Theatre shares the joy of Christmas with children, young people and families across Northamptonshire

Royal & Derngate has launched Unforgettable Gift for 2025, celebrating ten years since the start of this hugely successful annual campaign. This year the theatre aims to give away more tickets than ever for its Christmas shows, and for further productions into 2026, to children, young people and families in Northampton who face challenging circumstances this year.

Royal & Derngate is pleased to be working once again with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation and Sir Gyles Isham Bursary on behalf of Lamport Hall Preservation Trust on this year’s Unforgettable Gift appeal. With their support and with the generosity of the theatre’s audience members and many of its Business Club Members, this yearly collaboration enables the theatre to gift hundreds of free tickets for its Christmas shows to children and young people who have faced difficulties this year. Britvic Soft Drinks Plc will also be supporting the campaign again, providing drinks and goodie bags to go with the free tickets.

After a series of campaigns which started in 2015, the appeal has now been able to give away over 4,500 tickets to families in need, making the Christmas period more magical for a considerable number of children across Northamptonshire. 29 charities and foundations were supported by the campaign last year, and over the last ten years Unforgettable Gift has raised over £160,000 across 19,000 donations.

Customers are invited to add a gift-aided donation of £10 when making a booking at Royal & Derngate. All donations will help to provide free tickets to the 2025 pantomime The All New Adventures of Peter Pan and the delightful new family show Mog’s Christmas. Opportunities will also be available for tickets for productions into 2026.

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Royal & Derngate’s Unforgettable Gift brings such joy to so many families each year, especially those who face financial challenges during the festive season. As this marks a decade of our partnering with local theatres as a community foundation to provide gift tickets to families, we’re delighted to continue helping make the theatre accessible to all. We hope every family attending the Christmas shows enjoy a truly festive and memorable experience.”

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, said of last year’s campaign: “These tickets truly make a world of difference for our families, who are often facing immensely difficult situations. It really brightens their Christmas and gives the children a truly memorable experience they will cherish for many years to come.”

Chris Evans, Marketing, Sales & Development Director at Royal & Derngate, said: “2025 marks ten years since we first launched our annual Christmas fundraising campaign, and we are immensely grateful to all our customers and supporters who have made the Unforgettable Gift such a huge success. Long may it continue!”

Anyone can donate to this very special cause simply by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk/unforgettable-gift. There will also be donation points around the venue and bucket collections after performances. Any businesses interested in supporting the campaign with a donation, should email [email protected].

For more information about Royal & Derngate’s Christmas shows, and to book tickets, call Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.