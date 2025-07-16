Swansgate to host vibrant Caribbean Carnival celebration

Steel Band Timings

Swansgate is thrilled to announce it will be transforming into a lively Caribbean paradise on Thursday, August 21st, from 11am to 3pm, for a spectacular Caribbean Carnival event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This family-friendly day will be an unforgettable experience filled with the vibrant colours and exciting rhythms of the Caribbean.

Visitors of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in a range of engaging activities designed to entertain and delight. The event schedule includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mini Salsa for Beginners: Get ready to move with fun, pop-up dance classes perfect for those new to salsa.

Caribbean Carnival

Live Steel Drum Band: Enjoy the authentic tropical sounds of a live steel drum band with sets from 12:00pm - 12:45pm and 1:15pm - 2:00pm.

Ultimate Limbo Showdown: Test your flexibility and enjoy some hilarious challenges in the ultimate limbo competition.

Mask-making Workshop & Mini Parade: Unleash your creativity by designing your own carnival mask, then join in a colourful mini parade to showcase your masterpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly excited to bring the spirit of the Caribbean Carnival to Swansgate," says Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator. "This event is all about celebrating culture, creativity, and community, offering a fantastic day out for families to enjoy completely free of charge. We invite everyone to join us for what will be a truly unforgettable celebration!"

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the joy and energy of a Caribbean Carnival right here at Swansgate.

Event Details:

What: Caribbean Carnival Event

When: Thursday, August 21st, 11:00am - 3:00pm

Where: Swansgate Shopping Centre

Cost: FREE