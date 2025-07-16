Swansgate to host vibrant Caribbean Carnival celebration

By Emma Francis
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 10:16 BST
Steel Band Timingsplaceholder image
Steel Band Timings
Swansgate is thrilled to announce it will be transforming into a lively Caribbean paradise on Thursday, August 21st, from 11am to 3pm, for a spectacular Caribbean Carnival event.

This family-friendly day will be an unforgettable experience filled with the vibrant colours and exciting rhythms of the Caribbean.

Visitors of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in a range of engaging activities designed to entertain and delight. The event schedule includes:

Mini Salsa for Beginners: Get ready to move with fun, pop-up dance classes perfect for those new to salsa.

Caribbean Carnivalplaceholder image
Caribbean Carnival

Live Steel Drum Band: Enjoy the authentic tropical sounds of a live steel drum band with sets from 12:00pm - 12:45pm and 1:15pm - 2:00pm.

Ultimate Limbo Showdown: Test your flexibility and enjoy some hilarious challenges in the ultimate limbo competition.

Mask-making Workshop & Mini Parade: Unleash your creativity by designing your own carnival mask, then join in a colourful mini parade to showcase your masterpiece.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the spirit of the Caribbean Carnival to Swansgate," says Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator. "This event is all about celebrating culture, creativity, and community, offering a fantastic day out for families to enjoy completely free of charge. We invite everyone to join us for what will be a truly unforgettable celebration!"

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the joy and energy of a Caribbean Carnival right here at Swansgate.

Event Details:

What: Caribbean Carnival Event

When: Thursday, August 21st, 11:00am - 3:00pm

Where: Swansgate Shopping Centre

Cost: FREE

