Swansgate Shopping Centre launches ‘Swansgate Community Champion’ to celebrate local heroes

Swansgate Shopping Centre is proud to announce the launch of its newly rebranded initiative, Swansgate Community Champion, formerly known as ‘Good Deeds.’

This exciting program is dedicated to recognising and celebrating individuals and charities who go the extra mile to make a difference in the local community.

Each quarter, a Community Champion will be selected from public nominations and awarded a £200 donation in recognition of their outstanding efforts. Whether it’s a devoted volunteer, a kind-hearted neighbour, or a local organisation making a lasting impact, Swansgate wants to shine a spotlight on those who truly make a difference.

Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre said: "We’ve been truly inspired by the incredible acts of kindness and dedication within our community. The Swansgate Community Champion initiative is our way of celebrating these individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to support others. We encourage everyone to nominate their local heroes and help us give them the recognition they deserve."

How to Nominate

Community members can nominate their Swansgate Community Champion by submitting their story and reasons why their nominee deserves to be celebrated. Nominations can be made via https://swansgateshoppingcentre.com/community-champion/

The first Community Champion will be announced on the 1st of April 2025, with nominations open throughout the year for future quarterly winners.

Join Swansgate in celebrating the heart of the community and nominate your Community Champion today!

For more information, visit https://swansgateshoppingcentre.com/community-champion/ or follow Swansgate Shopping Centre on social media.

