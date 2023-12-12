Following a joyous kick-off to the festive season, Swansgate Shopping Centre is delighted to announce the triumph of its first Christmas event, transforming the mall into an enchanting Woodland Wonderland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The immersive experience, which captivated visitors from November 25th through December, featured a magical scene of crisp winter trees, a charming sleigh and the opportunity to spot woodland animals that sought refuge within the centre.

Back by popular demand, Swansgate brought back its beloved Santa’s Grotto with a delightful winter woodland twist. Nestled in the Community Lounge between Home Bargains and the old Wilko unit, the grotto was managed by one of Santa’s cheeky elves, ensuring that each child received a specially wrapped chocolate selection box from the man of Christmas himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive fun reached new heights on Saturday the 9th, as Swansgate shoppers had the chance to spot their favourite green, Christmas-hating friend, who roamed the shops, causing mischief and spreading holiday cheer.

Santa in his sleigh

Remaining a non-ticketed event, the grotto continued to encourage families to meet Father Christmas at their convenience. Santa's 'Quiet Hour,' held from 10 am to 11 am during each event, provided a tailored experience for children with additional sensory needs, offering a shorter queue and reduced noise.

In line with its commitment to giving back, Swansgate proudly reintroduced the Giving Tree initiative, located next to the Christmas Tree. In collaboration with Home-Start, shoppers were invited to select a tag from the tree, purchase the requested gift, attach the supplied label, and drop it in the designated box. The Giving Tree initiative, fostering generosity and community spirit, ran from November 25th to December 16th.