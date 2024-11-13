Support the Cransley Hospice Trust Community Christmas Tree Recycle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Cransley Hospice Trust Community Christmas Tree Recycle is back again, taking place on the 10th – 12th January 2025 to raise essential funds for hospice care and services in our community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the incredible team of volunteers – or the Cransley Elves as they are now affectionately known - will be collecting from postcode areas NN8, NN9, NN10, NN14, NN15, NN16, NN17, NN18, NN29 7, as well as Earls Barton, Mears Ashby and for the first time, the village of Oundle.

Bookings are open NOW! By registering for collection, you are not only responsibly recycling your tree but you are also supporting Cransley Hospice Trust to ensure they make ‘every moment matter’ for patients and their families with a life-limiting illness in North Northamptonshire. Your donations make an incredible difference and this year, the charity hopes to raise in excess of £20,000 and collect over 1,000 trees from the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only that, but 10% of all the money raised after costs will be donated to the Northants 4x4 Emergency Response team – as their incredible support with the collection is a major factor in the continued success of the initiative.

The Cransley Elves ready to collect your tree this January!

Once collected, trees are chipped and taken to support local community projects, including initiatives at Sywell Country Park and Boughton House Estate, meaning that those registering their trees for collection are not only supporting essential local charities, but also making an environmentally conscious choice to dispose of their tree once festivities are over.

Rebecca Patenall, Community & Corporate Fundraiser for Cransley Hospice Trust commented: “We’re so excited to be back for another year with our popular Tree Recycle initiative. It’s something that really brings our community together, with volunteers from all walks of life joining forces to collect over 1,000 trees and help to start the year on a positive note by raising an incredible amount of money for hospice care and services for local patients and their families.

“We are once again expanding our collection area and hope that as many real-tree enthusiasts as possible will sign up to register their tree for collection this year. Every donation counts and together, we hope to raise over £20,000 from this year’s collections – enough to pay for almost a month’s worth of specialist care for one patient in our in-patient unit!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters are encouraged to register their tree for collection as soon as possible. Tick something off your pre-Christmas to-do list and support a local charity today! Simply register for collection via the Cransley Hospice Trust website here www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/christmas-tree-recycle-2024 and donate what you can.

Volunteers supporting the previous Cransley Tree Recycle

Trees need to be registered for collection by 23:59 on Sunday 5th January to enable the Cransley Hospice Trust Tree Elves to plan their collection routes.

The charity are also still on the hunt for volunteers to support with collections from the 10th – 12th January 2025. If you’d be interested in finding out more about becoming part of the #CransleyCrew please get in touch at [email protected] or on 03000 274040.