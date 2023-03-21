Come prepared with your walking shoes and groovy moves as the Sunset Stride event is back at Brixworth Country Park for 2023 raising vital funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.

The 12K walk around Pitsford reservoir will help to raise the much-needed funds for the hospice who provide specialist palliative care to adults with life-limiting illnesses in Northamptonshire.

It will take place at sunset on Sunday, April 30.

Brixworth Country Park

The walk begins at 6pm with a range of stalls on offer throughout the day.

The walk is being organised by a group of students studying for a degree in events management at the University of Northampton - Aimee-Louise Janes, Emma Francis, Elly Sayers and Leah Smith.

Aimee-Louise said: “We’re really excited to be a part of Sunset Stride 2023, we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve got in store for you this year.”

The theme for this year's event is the 70s.

Participants will be asked to come in 70s fancy dress and bright colours.

The group is hoping to have a range of stalls at this year's event which will open to the public during the afternoon until the start of the walk.

Sarah Denston, events fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “We are really looking forward to being part of this event, and so grateful to the a group of events management students at the university for supporting Cynthia Spencer.

"The funds that will be raised will help us to continue to support the staff and services provided in Northampton and across the county.”

Every £20 raised could provide a support session for a child who is likely to be bereaved, and every £70 could pay for transport to ensure a well-being patient gets to attend a series of vital therapy sessions.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite by searching for Sunset Stride 2023 https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sunset-stride-2023-tickets-547792791987

Participants will be asked to raise personal sponsorship via their own JustGiving Page https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/sunsetstride2023

Further event information can be found on Instagram and Facebook via @ Sunset_Stride.