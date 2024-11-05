Friday 15th November, The Stables, Stockwell Lane, Wavedon, MK17 8LU. Doors: 20:00. Tickets: £16.50. Box Office: 01908 280800. [email protected]

I’m Just Like You – the new album from UK based international singer/songwriter & guitarist Sunjay is lined up for release on Monday 11th November 2024.

I’m Just Like You wasn’t originally intended for commercial release – it was recorded in homage as an 80th Birthday present for Chris Smither. “I was inspired by Chris from an early age” muses Sunjay.

“The first time I watched him on YouTube at the age of 16 (after discovering him via a Bonnie Raitt album) I was transfixed. I remember saying to myself – that’s EXACTLY what I want to do.

Sunjay

"I want to play that style of guitar, sing with that gravelly whiskey soaked voice and write these kinds of thought provoking, intelligent lyrics. AND I want that hairstyle! Then I went and told everyone I knew that I’d found my hero…

Soon after, I went to see Chris perform at The Luminaire in London. By chance I happened to be staying in the same place as Chris and ran into him at the bar. We spent some time talking and the next day played a guitar together, a testimony to Chris’ natural generous nature.

"As you can imagine – having met, watched live and played guitar with one of my heroes, I went home in a pretty gleeful state! The next time I saw Chris live, (reminiscent of his experience with Eric Von Schmidt) he asked the venue promoter if I could do three songs to open up the show. Since then I’ve opened up for Chris several times and had the pleasure of getting to know him.”

