Summer fun at Northamptonshire’s ‘hidden gem’

Find out what’s on at Lyveden, an intriguing National Trust Elizabethan lodge and moated garden with plenty to explore.

Enjoy fun-filled family days out and exciting adventures, with a series of events and nature-inspired activities to keep the whole family entertained.

National Trust Volunteering Officer, Popi Sterling, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting a large range of events and activities, so families can come out to play and have fun no matter what the weather. With free activities taking place from 19 July through to 1 September, including a whole host of garden games on the green, mud kitchens, and weekly activities for kids to get stuck into, there will be something for everyone to enjoy during the summer holidays.”

Some of Lyveden’s summer holiday activities include:

Explore the outdoors this summer with Lyveden's family activities

Outdoor Tuesdays and Craft Thursdays

For Just £2 Lyveden’s friendly volunteers will be on hand help visitors get crafty and experience all the great outdoors has to offer in these weekly workshops and activities.

Activities will include flag-making with natural materials, cooking up tasty snacks over a campfire, crafting fantastical creatures out of clay, and searching for critters in the pond. Budding archaeologists can even see what artifacts they can uncover in our play dig!

Outdoor Theatre

Summer adventures at Lyveden

Pull out a rug and get your picnic ready for some outdoor theatre! On the 23 August Quantum Theatre will be returning to Lyveden with a brand-new adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s, The Tale of Jemima Puddle Duck. It’s set to be an action-packed evening full of songs and drama.

For visitors after something more bite-sized, make sure to pop into the common room for our new ‘Playlets’. These dramatic performances are small snippets of Lyveden’s history for all to enjoy.

Living history at Lyveden

On the 3 and 4 of August the Lord John Robartes regiment will be setting up a 17th century camp by the manor. The weekend offers visitors the chance to step back in time to the Civil War and discover what life was like in this turbulent point in history. With an encampment full of Civil War era soldiers and civilians to meet, marches and musket drills by the Lodge, as well as a trail around the grounds, there's something for the whole family to enjoy.

All Lyveden’s summer activities have been specifically designed with families in mind to make each visit special. There will be plenty of space to enjoy the games and activities as well as picnicking spots, shady rest areas and of course, the Manor Cafe for a tasty bite to eat with its ample indoor and outdoor seating.

For a full round-up of what’s taking place across the summer holidays at Lyveden, make sure to visit their website: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lyveden