Summer at Gravity Active!

Introducing the Summer Bundle, an amazing opportunity for a great value experience during the Summer holidays.
By Hope SmithContributor
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read

The Gravity Summer Bundle allows you to pre-pay for 5 or 10 sessions and save on average over 50% versus booking individual sessions meaning you can bounce all summer long for less! It’s perfect as a rainy-day solution or when you’re stuck for ideas to keep the kids entertained over the holidays.

Then, for those ‘I’m bored’ moments or those days without a plan, you always have the fun and excitement of a bounce session at your fingertips! Plus, working parents can take advantage of free wi-fi in the cafe to keep working while your kids expend their non-stop energy and have simply the best time. It’s a win-win!

