Suicide Prevention Tour returns for second year – Baton of Hope visits Northamptonshire on 20 September

In Northamptonshire, around 60 people take their own life each year. Immediate awareness and suicide prevention is key to saving lives – and it’s why the Baton of Hope is visiting Northamptonshire on 20 September 2025, as part of its nationwide 2025 tour.

The Baton of Hope Tour is the UK’s biggest suicide prevention initiative, visiting 20 locations across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland this autumn.

Following the great success of its inaugural tour in 2023, the 2025 Baton of Hope Tour is even bigger and better – working with more communities across the UK and featuring an expanded programme of stop locations, partnerships, celebrity involvement and activities to reach more people with its life-saving message.

The tour will see a gold and silver baton representing mental wellbeing being carried by bereaved families and suicide survivors in a bid to challenge stigma and campaign for practical change.

About the Baton of Hope Tour in Northamptonshire

When & where

On the Saturday 20 September 2025, the Baton will visit Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, and Northampton, uniting schools, organisations, supporters, and individuals who share one common goal: to create a future where fewer lives are lost to suicide.

Corby walk

The Baton of Hope begins its journey through Northamptonshire in Corby with opening speeches at 8:00am. The walk will begin at 8:20am, covering 1.9 miles from Corby Town Football Club through to the Boating Lake Park, ending at the Boating Lake Café by 9:00am. This leg will spotlight vital community voices including Andy’s Man Club, local football teams (youth and adult), and a heartfelt thank you to the NHS.

Kettering walk

The Baton will arrive at Wicksteed Park for the second leg of the journey around 9:45am. The walk will cover a 1.5-mile loop around the lake and park grounds, finishing near the Pavilion and Memorial area by approximately 11:00am, where there will be a pause for reflection and remembrance, celebrating stories, memories, and young people through creative activities. Guests will include the Sea Cadets, Jonny’s Happy Place, a spoken word artist, and a local choir.

Wellingborough walk

The Kelly’s Heroes Cyclists begin their leg of the journey at 11:00am, travelling 7 miles to Wellingborough Golf Club. From there, the Baton will be transported by car to the Wellingborough Embankment, ready to begin a 35-minute journey by water, accompanied by Northamptonshire Search and Rescue. Supported by SOBS bereavement groups, the Baton will travel alongside the River Nene. The walk ends at Chester House Estate by 1:00pm, with a short speech and gathering.

Northampton walk

The final leg of the Northamptonshire Baton of Hope tour will begin in Northampton, arriving at Sixfields Stadium at 3:00pm. Representatives from all emergency services will gather in solidarity to mark this closing chapter.

The Baton will complete a walk around the stadium entrance, followed by a 15-minute speech to honour the journey so far. The final walk passes through Abington Park and culminates at the County Cricket Ground, bringing the event to a close by 6:30pm.

See the full details of the Northamptonshire leg of the tour with timings here: https://kellysheroes.org.uk/boh/

Suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 50 and women under 35 in the UK, and yet many are not connected with mental health services before their death, highlighting the urgent need for community awareness and intervention.