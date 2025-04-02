Submissions open for artist development opportunities at Royal & Derngate

Mandem - part of GenFest 2024

Northampton’s Royal & Derngate has launched its 2025 Generate Artist Development initiatives, offering artists support to develop and showcase their work.

Applications are now open for Generate Associate Artists, the Generate Residency and GenFest 2025.

Generate Associate Artists at Royal & Derngate may be companies or individuals who share the theatre’s values and working practices as well as the principles set out in Arts Council England’s Let’s Create. Since 2020 the organisation has worked with 25 incredible artists on the Associate programme. The theatre is looking to support one emerging artist or company, one mid-career artist or company and one producer over the next 18 months.

The Generate Residency is new for 2025, and is an opportunity for an experienced artist or company, who have produced at least one professional production, to gain tailored support from Royal & Derngate, and allow them time, space and funds to immerse themselves in their work.

Royal & Derngate's Generate Artist Development programme

The Royal & Derngate’s new works festival GenFest is back for 2025. The theatre is looking for artists based in the Midlands, or with strong ties to the region, who have new work that they wish to showcase here at the venue this November. This might be an opportunity to try out new ideas in front of an audience for development feedback, or to present a new show that is ready to be programmed.

More details about all these opportunities and how to apply can be found on the theatre’s website at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/generate-artist-development-call-out The deadline applications for GenFest and the Generate Associate Artists scheme is Thursday 1 May, and for the Generate Residency the deadline is Tuesday 1 July.

Royal & Derngate’s artist development programme Generate is committed to supporting the work and the development of artists. Since 2012 the programme has supported over 6000 artists with opportunities including rehearsal and performance space, mentorship, scratch opportunities, masterclasses, funding, networking, placements, ticket offers and special one-off events and commissions.