Su Pollard comes to The Core

Oh ‘eck! It’s been 50 Years… For 50 years the legendary Su Pollard has delighted audiences, starring in the nation’s best-known TV shows and on stages around the globe in some of the world’s most-loved musicals. Now, to celebrate, Su is setting off on a major tour across the UK, and will be performing at The Core at Corby Cube on Friday 13 September.

Su’s new one-woman show Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged will bring a national treasure face-to-face with an adoring public to celebrate the amazing characters she has been fortunate enough to play, the incredible friends and colleagues she met along the way, and the staggering range of music she has performed and recorded throughout her illustrious career.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Su said: “I am thrilled to be going back on the road, celebrating my 50 years in the business with audiences all across the country. The new show is an evening of hilarious stories from throughout my career, songs that have been important to me, and maybe even the appearance of one or two familiar characters! I can't wait to have some fun in my favourite places with fabulous people. See you soon! Oh ‘eck!”

From humble beginnings on TV’s Opportunity Knocks (where she came second to a singing dog), through her years as Maplin’s chalet maid Peggy in the hit BBC series Hi-de-Hi!, to her West End and national touring roles in Godspell, Annie, and Little Shop of Horrors, and her more recent scene-stealing TV appearances on Celebrity Masterchef, Gimme Gimme Gimme, and Would I Lie To You? - it’s been an action-packed half-century of sheer entertainment. And Su’s only getting started!

Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged is written by Su Pollard and Paul Boyd, directed by Paul Boyd, with musical direction by Steve Edis. The show is produced by Peter Frosdick and Classical Events.