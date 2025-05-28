Stuart Andrew MP - Advice & Information Fayre – Supporting Residents Aged 55+

While the event is being held in Daventry, it is open to everyone across the constituency.

This event is especially relevant to those who are thinking about retirement or looking to stay active and connected within the community.

The aim of the Fayre is to bring together a wide range of local organisations that offer support, services, and social opportunities. So far, confirmed attendees include Futures Housing, Amplius, Daventry Leisure Centre, West Northamptonshire Pickleball, Happy @ Home, Daventry & District U3A, Age UK Northamptonshire, The Women’s Institute of Northamptonshire, Reach for Health, Northamptonshire Police, and several others.

It’s a great opportunity for residents to meet directly with these groups, ask questions, and discover what’s available locally as they plan for or settle into retirement.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 6 June 2025

Time: 10.00 am – 1.00 pm

Location: Southbrook Community Centre, Daventry, NN11 4JS

If you would like more information about this event or need assistance with anything else, please do not hesitate to email [email protected]