Stuart Andrew MP - Advice & Information Fayre – Supporting Residents Aged 55+
The aim of the Fayre is to bring together a wide range of local organisations that offer support, services, and social opportunities. So far, confirmed attendees include Futures Housing, Amplius, Daventry Leisure Centre, West Northamptonshire Pickleball, Happy @ Home, Daventry & District U3A, Age UK Northamptonshire, The Women’s Institute of Northamptonshire, Reach for Health, Northamptonshire Police, and several others.
It’s a great opportunity for residents to meet directly with these groups, ask questions, and discover what’s available locally as they plan for or settle into retirement.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, 6 June 2025
Time: 10.00 am – 1.00 pm
Location: Southbrook Community Centre, Daventry, NN11 4JS
If you would like more information about this event or need assistance with anything else, please do not hesitate to email [email protected]