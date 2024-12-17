The contestants for Strictly Corby 2025 have just had the excitement of finding out who they will be partnering from MaSh Dance school! The dedicated teachers and pupils of MaSh are once again taking on the huge challenge of Strictly Corby in aid of Lakelands Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As plans for Strictly Corby 2025 hot up MaSh Dance and Lakelands Hospice were pleased to partner up the dancing couples for the first time on the 15th Dec.

Shelley Davis and Marye Simmons have been supporting Lakelands Hospice to run this fabulous glitzy fundraising event for many years. This will be the 11th year of Strictly Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Standen, Head of Fundraising at Lakelands said 'It is such a brilliant partnership and we are indebted to Shelley, Marye and the whole team at MaSh for giving up so much of their time each year to make this possible for our charity.'

Meet the whole team of 10 couples competing in Strictly Corby 2025!

www.mashdance.co.uk

Its so exciting to be able to announce our 10 amazing couples:

Ladies competing :

Gosia Jarzembska with Rick Dunsby

Headline Sponsors Ace Furniture

Kristine Vingre with Jon Berridge

Rachel Wood with Gez Lyons

Councillor Clare Pavitt with David Ball

Amanda Burton with Callum McCallum

MaSh Dance Studio

Gentlemen competing :

Tom Benson with Barbara Kidson

George Harrison with Victoria Nowlan

Mickey Herbert with Laura Scriven

Strictly Corby 2025 logo

Glenn Harman with Ruth Sullivan

Ken Shaw with Karen Dines

We do hope you will get behind the couples and support their fundraising efforts. Each contestant is trying to raise in excess of £2000 each for the valuable work of the hospice, supporting people living with pallative illnesses in the local area. Every penny raised ensure we can keep running our Day Centre, bereavement support and other services. If you can help please donate to the justgiving campaign :

Tickets for the event on the 14th of March cost £15 each and will go on public release on Monday the 27th January 2025 from Lakelands Hopsice. Butland Road, Corby, NN18 8LX at 8.30am. They can only be bought on this day and in person. Please note only persons over the each of 13 will be allowed a ticket.

We are looking forward to a great Strictly and Keep Dancing!

Special thanks to Ace Furniture who our headline sposnors this year.