Strictly Corby 2025
As plans for Strictly Corby 2025 hot up MaSh Dance and Lakelands Hospice were pleased to partner up the dancing couples for the first time on the 15th Dec.
Shelley Davis and Marye Simmons have been supporting Lakelands Hospice to run this fabulous glitzy fundraising event for many years. This will be the 11th year of Strictly Corby.
Jenny Standen, Head of Fundraising at Lakelands said 'It is such a brilliant partnership and we are indebted to Shelley, Marye and the whole team at MaSh for giving up so much of their time each year to make this possible for our charity.'
www.mashdance.co.uk
Its so exciting to be able to announce our 10 amazing couples:
Ladies competing :
Gosia Jarzembska with Rick Dunsby
Kristine Vingre with Jon Berridge
Rachel Wood with Gez Lyons
Councillor Clare Pavitt with David Ball
Amanda Burton with Callum McCallum
Gentlemen competing :
Tom Benson with Barbara Kidson
George Harrison with Victoria Nowlan
Mickey Herbert with Laura Scriven
Glenn Harman with Ruth Sullivan
Ken Shaw with Karen Dines
We do hope you will get behind the couples and support their fundraising efforts. Each contestant is trying to raise in excess of £2000 each for the valuable work of the hospice, supporting people living with pallative illnesses in the local area. Every penny raised ensure we can keep running our Day Centre, bereavement support and other services. If you can help please donate to the justgiving campaign :
Tickets for the event on the 14th of March cost £15 each and will go on public release on Monday the 27th January 2025 from Lakelands Hopsice. Butland Road, Corby, NN18 8LX at 8.30am. They can only be bought on this day and in person. Please note only persons over the each of 13 will be allowed a ticket.
We are looking forward to a great Strictly and Keep Dancing!
Special thanks to Ace Furniture who our headline sposnors this year.