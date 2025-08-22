Stowe-Tots returns with new monthly adventures for Little Explorers!

Messy play that you don't have to clear up.

Stowe House is opening its doors once again to the tiniest of adventurers, as Stowe-Tots launches a brand-new term of monthly toddler sessions filled with play, discovery, and fun.

Designed especially for babies and toddlers, Stowe-Tots sessions invite families to step into the magic of history through interactive storytelling, sensory play, music, and themed activities – all created to spark curiosity and joy in little ones.

This term’s playful themes include:

29 Sept – Delightful Dinner Party

20 Oct – Spooky Spiders

24 Nov – Colours of Autumn

15 Dec – Christmas

You can't beat some bubbly fun at Stowe-Tots!

Special Offer: Families can now book 3 sessions and receive the 4th FREE (£15 for 4 sessions, or £5 each individually).

“Stowe-Tots isn’t just about keeping little ones entertained,” says Amy Walsh – Learning and Community Officer at Stowe House. “It’s about creating magical moments, giving parents the chance to connect with each other, and letting children’s imaginations run wild.”

With limited spaces available, families are encouraged to book early to avoid missing out.

A fun-filled musical sensory themed session at Stowe-tots.

Location:

Stowe House is nestled at the tip of Buckinghamshire, on the South Northants and West Oxfordshire border, just minutes from Buckingham and easily accessible from Milton Keynes, Bicester, and the surrounding areas via major routes like the A422 and A43. With ample parking and family-friendly facilities, it’s a country house to discover on your doorstep. Best of all, every ticket purchased helps support the Stowe House Preservation Trust, our charity dedicated to conserving and protecting this historic landmark for future generations.