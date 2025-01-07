Stowe-Tots is back for 2025: Play, learn, and laugh with your toddler

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for something special to do with your baby or toddler? Stowe-Tots is back for 2025! Perfect for little ones aged 0–4, these fun-filled sessions combine storytelling, music, sensory play, and games to create magical moments for you and your child.

Held at Stowe House on Mondays during term time, Stowe-Tots offers a welcoming, relaxed space to connect with other parents and share experiences with your little ones while they explore, learn, and laugh.

Event Dates Join us each month for a new and exciting theme:

27 January – Chinese New Year: Celebrate the year of the wood snake with music, dancing, crafts, and colourful activities.

30 June – Rainbows: Discover a world of colour in Stowe House with creative and playful activities.

Let your little ones experience new things at Stowe House

Special January and February Offers:

Plan ahead and save! In January, book five sessions from January to May and receive a complimentary session in June. In February, book four sessions from February to May and also enjoy a free June session. It’s a wonderful way to ensure the start of your year is full of fun-filled adventures with your little one while enjoying great savings for your family.

“Stowe-Tots is all about creating a space where little ones can play and explore while parents and carers can connect and share special moments together. It’s been amazing to see the sense of community these sessions bring, and we’re so excited to continue that in 2025. We’d love to welcome you and your little ones to join the fun!” Amy Walsh – Learning and Community Officer at Stowe House

Pricing and Booking Details:

Bring your little ones to Stowe House for their first country house adventure

Tickets are just £5 per child, adults go free. Spaces are limited, so booking is essential. Visit www.stowehouse.org to reserve your place.

Location:

Stowe House is nestled at the tip of Buckinghamshire, on the South Northants and West Oxfordshire border, just minutes from Buckingham and easily accessible from Milton Keynes, Bicester, and the surrounding areas via major routes like the A422 and A43. With ample parking and family-friendly facilities, it’s a country house to discover on your doorstep. Best of all, every ticket purchased helps support the Stowe House Preservation Trust, our charity dedicated to conserving and protecting this historic landmark for future generations.

Make time for playful adventures with your little one at Stowe-Tots 2025. These monthly sessions are perfect for babies and toddlers aged 0–4, with fun themes, interactive activities, and a welcoming community feel. Don’t forget to take advantage of our January and February block-booking offers – we can’t wait to welcome you and your tiny explorers.