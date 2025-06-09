Store ignites Father’s Day inspiration with launch of BBQ masterclass

Dads everywhere are in for a treat this Father’s Day, thanks to a unique BBQ masterclass launched by renowned Northants home lifestyle store – Bell of Northampton.

Bell’s BBQ Shop regularly draws in customers, and the Traeger BBQ Grill Masterclass is no exception. Aimed at all foodies, but particularly perfect for dads and BBQ enthusiasts, this interactive class, to be held at Bell of Northampton’s store on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton on Saturday 12th July, will be headed by Traeger pro Kirsty Redden.

With 30 years’ industry experience, she will be sharing her extensive knowledge during this interactive class, demonstrating how you can get the best from your grill.

“During the event, attendees will learn 4-5 different recipes including spatchcock chicken, moink balls and salmon burnt ends,” explains Kirsty. “We will also be exploring the versatility of Traeger and different techniques such as low and slow, hot and fast cooking and there will even be some dessert thrown in, such as smoked summer fruits and apple crumble, just to show how Traeger makes everything taste so much better.”

“There will also be plenty of opportunities to taste the food being demonstrated, including 24-hour smoked brisket which has the most amazing flavour. You will certainly not go home hungry from this class!”

Taking place from 10.30am-3pm, there will also be time for shopping and questions plus freebies and special offers on the day. All attendees will also have their names entered into a draw, with one lucky participant walking away with a stunning, high-quality chef’s knife courtesy of Chef Supply Co.

“No matter your skill level, this is your chance to learn skills that will be transferable to any BBQ,” said Tammy Pell, marketing and events co-ordinator at Bell.

“It’s very much a hands-on interactive class and all attendees will be welcomed by Kirsty’s signature Traeger breakfast. They will also receive recipe cards so that they can recreate these incredible dishes at home for family and friends.

“The feedback from previous classes we’ve held with Kirsty have been exceptional so this is a must for anyone looking to gift a unique tasting experience as a Father’s Day present.”

For more information and to book a place, visit https://abell.co.uk/blog/event-registration/?ee=208