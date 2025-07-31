Step back in time this summer: Jurassic journeys and Roman revelations arrive in Rutland

Julian Beever captures Rutland's ancient heritage through a contemporary artistic lens

RUTLAND County Museum is bringing history to life this summer with a cutting-edge digital exhibition that blends technology with two of the region’s most remarkable discoveries.

The immersive experiences are supported by UK Government funding (formerly Levelling Up) and Shared Prosperity Funds and is set to engage and inspire visitors of all ages.

At its core is a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) Jurassic adventure. Available from 1 August it will transport visitors deep beneath prehistoric seas to encounter Britain’s largest and most complete ichthyosaur - the internationally acclaimed Rutland Sea Dragon.

Far more than a visual spectacle, the VR experience features an interactive fossil dig and quiz that will spark curiosity and give young explorers a hands-on taste of life as a real fossil hunter.

Also on display is a bold and imaginative 3D recreation of part of the Ketton Roman Mosaic, interpreted by world-renowned street artist Julian Beever. This stunning centrepiece offers a fresh perspective on one of Britain’s most important Roman finds, capturing Rutland’s ancient heritage through a contemporary artistic lens.

For younger visitors, the newly installed iSandbox offers an interactive augmented reality experience where children can uncover fossils, erupt volcanoes and explore ancient worlds through touch-responsive play. Designed to be both fun and educational, it’s an engaging way for families to connect with the past.

Cllr Rosemary Powell, Cabinet Member for Property and Economic Development at Rutland County Council, said: “These innovative new displays are not just fun. They help bring our county’s remarkable heritage to life. The Sea Dragon and Roman Mosaic are treasures we’re proud to share and this experience will allow visitors to engage with them in a whole new way. It marks another exciting step in our mission to bring new visitors and the community into Rutland County Museum.”

The new digital attractions form part of Rutland County Council’s wider investment into culture, which includes a recent bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and ongoing plans to revitalise the museum as a flagship destination.

3D recreation of Ketton Roman Mosaic takes centre stage at Rutland County Museum this summer

The exhibition will run throughout the school summer holidays (with the exception of the VR experience starting 1 August 2025) at Rutland County Museum in Oakham.

For updates and visitor information, visit www.rutland.gov.uk/museum or ruralinnovationinaction.co.uk.