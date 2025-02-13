Staying afloat in a sea of hope

L-R, Councillor Emily Fedorowycz, S.O.S, Chairperson, Mary Docherty, The Mayor, Craig Skinner and S.O.S. Treasurer, Donna Skingle.

On Tuesday, February 11th, the Sea of Support (S.O.S.) neurodiversity support group was officially launched in Kettering.

Chaired by local resident Mary Docherty, S.O.S. seeks to address the gap in support for families of neurodiverse children. The inaugural event was well-attended, with Mayor Craig Skinner and Councillor Emily Fedorowycz in attendance.

Unlike previous support groups, S.O.S. aims to provide comprehensive assistance to families affected by various neurodiversities, including Autism, ADHD, ADD, PDA, Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, and others. The group fosters a safe space for families to connect, share experiences, and gain support.

Monthly guest speakers from professionals in the public and private healthcare and education sectors will enrich the group’s offerings. Mary Docherty and her team have set ambitious goals for the new group and their objectives to support the broader neurodiverse community.

Shiny our group mascot which was named by one of our members children, the winner was chosen by the mayor.

This year’s plans include a series of pop-up coffee mornings throughout the county, special interest afternoons for families with various interests including Lego or Minecraft. Workshops that provide skills and advice to parents. Special talks will be delivered to education providers, highlighting the importance of accommodating the diverse needs of students. Family event days will offer opportunities for families to expose their children to activities and experiences beyond their usual reach. A new youth club for 13 years plus will be scheduled for several times this year to help neurodiverse youngsters forge friendships.

The group convenes on the second Tuesday evening of each month at Kingsley Special Academy. Further information is available on their Facebook page or you can contact them directly at [email protected]