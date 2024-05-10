St John's Café in Harringworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the success of the Saturday morning Café in Harringworth Church last summer the friendly Café has reopened and will be serving steaming hot coffee and delicious homemade cakes every Saturday morning from 10.30 - Noon.

The Cafe is situated at St John the Baptist Church, Seaton Road, Harringworth NN17 3AF, with delicious cakes, sausage rolls and steaming hot coffee.

We look forward to welcoming visitors from the local area including walkers and cyclists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...