St John's Café in Harringworth
Following the success of the Saturday morning Café in Harringworth Church last summer the friendly Café has reopened and will be serving steaming hot coffee and delicious homemade cakes every Saturday morning from 10.30 - Noon.
The Cafe is situated at St John the Baptist Church, Seaton Road, Harringworth NN17 3AF, with delicious cakes, sausage rolls and steaming hot coffee.
We look forward to welcoming visitors from the local area including walkers and cyclists.
The cafe is run by volunteers and the proceeds go to the Harringworth Appeals Fund.