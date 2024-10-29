Spooky display returns to Northamptonshire this Halloween

Moulton Spooktacular, a free halloween display run by the community, returns to Moulton Village Autos on Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st October, 4-9PM.

The much-loved Moulton Spooktacular is set to return to Moulton Village Autos this Halloween, welcoming families and friends of all ages for an evening filled with fun.

Known for bringing the community together, Moulton Spooktacular continues its tradition of free entry while collecting donations to support event costs, including insurance, software licensing, and utilities, ensuring the event can carry on for years to come.

This year’s event promises an mix of treats, entertainment, and community spirit. The Vespaccino coffee van will be onsite serving a selection of hot beverages, with a seasonal twist that includes mulled wine for the adults. For those with a sweet tooth, plenty of sweets will be available, sold by Sweet Bee, along with a dedicated face-painting station to transform children into their favourite spooky characters.

Moulton Spooktacular 2024

Adding to the evening’s attractions, the Moulton Morris Team will make a special appearance on Thursday with a Halloween-inspired horn dance, bringing a decades of tradition to the festivities. Nona Lucia’s Pizza will be stationed at the Cardigan Arms pub on Thursday, directly opposite the event, serving the best pizzas in town.

The organisers invites everyone to swing by on their way around the village for a great Halloween night filled with thrills and treats.