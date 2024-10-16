Spooktacular Music Holiday Clubs in Kettering

By Jason Redhead
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 10:48 BST
Join the Spooktacular Fun at ISM Music Academy Holiday Clubs!

Hey there, Music Lovers! Are you ready for some Halloween fun? It’s time to sign up for our ISM Music Academy Holiday Clubs, and guess what?

This October, we have an exciting lineup planned just for you!

Check out our spooky schedule:

Spooky holiday clubs
Spooky holiday clubs

**Monday, 28th October**

**Music Fun / Music Production**: Dive into the world of sound!

**Tuesday, 29th October**

**Rock Band**: Unleash your inner rock star! **Singing (3rd Floor)**: Sing your heart out and raise those spooky spirits!

Spooky Music Holiday Clubs
Spooky Music Holiday Clubs

**Wednesday, 30th October**

**Rock Band**: Another chance to jam and rock out!

These festive clubs are not HAF funded, so be sure to book your spot soon! Click here to join the fun:

Book Here https://forms.gle/WsUR22wQqmkNpKTS8

If you have any questions or need more info, don’t hesitate to reach out.

We can’t wait to celebrate Halloween with you through music!

Happy booking!

*6-12 Year olds**9am-3pm*

