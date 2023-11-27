Splash into the Pool of Compassion

Charity Swimathon, in aid of Kettering and District Samaritans, at Waendel Pool, Wellingborough

On the evening of 2nd of December, Waendel Pool will be transformed into a sea of benevolence as swimmers of all ages and abilities gather for a charity swim event.

Organised by Kettering and District Samaritans, this event promises not only a day of aquatic fun but also an opportunity to contribute to this local charity.

Kettering and District Samaritans provide a listening service – through its telephone and email helplines – to those in distress, struggling to cope or at risk of suicide.

Swimathon image

Christmas and New Year often sees an increase in call volumes from people in need of support. Charity events such as this enable the branch to continue their work and make a difference to vulnerable people.

The event welcomes swimmers of all ages and abilities. Whether you’re a seasoned swimmer or just dipping your toe in the water, there’s a place for everyone.

Families may participate together, making this a fantastic opportunity for bonding while supporting a meaningful cause. It starts at 5:00 pm on Saturday and will continue until 9:00 pm. Swimmers can turn up and leave at anytime in the evening.

The event will also be honoured by the Mayor of Kettering – Emily Fedorowycz – who will be in attendance to lend her support.

If you wish to take on a swimming challenge and support Kettering & District Samaritans, set yourself a target (e.g. 10 lengths, 1 mile) and collect sponsors.

Sponsorship and donations can be collected safely and securely through the Just Giving web site (www.Justgiving.com) – simply go to that web site, Select Start Fund Raising for a charity and search for the event, Kettering & District Samaritans Swimathon.

All swimmers will receive a Certificate of Achievement.