Spend The Longest Day with Cransley Hospice Trust at the Sparkle Walk

Can you believe it’s only four weeks until the longest day of the year – and more importantly, The Cransley Hospice Trust Sparkle Walk!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Cransley Hospice Trust on Saturday, June 21 to party your way around the streets of Kettering and celebrate the glory as you cross the finishing line - all while raising money for end of life care and support for those who need it most in the community.

What’s more, the event is now open to all ages, meaning families can walk and remember together. Tickets are just £17 for an adult, £10 for a child, or a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) for just £45! Ticket price includes the incredible event experience, with a fully marshalled 6km route, an exclusive Sparkle Walk event pack with keepsake lanyard and full access to the dazzling after party event at the fabulous Wicksteed Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, you’ll get the party started at the iconic Wicksteed Park. There’ll be the chance to purchase some dutch courage from the bar*, enjoy the thrills of selected classic Wicksteed Park rides*, and celebrate the lives of those who aren’t able to walk alongside us by leaving a message on the ‘Memory Tree,’ before you begin the old school warm up to get you into the Sparkle Walk spirit!

Join Cransley Hospice Trust this Summer Solstice for a very special Sparkle Walk!

Then you’ll set off, pounding those Kettering streets on a 6km sunset walk like no other, passing local landmarks including the Market Square and the charity’s very own Cransley Hospice, cheered on by our friendly marshals and by each other! The Cransley Hospice Trust charity shops will also be open late on the evening, in case you fancy a spot of shopping as you pass them by – there’s sure to be a bargain that will catch your eye!

The miles will fly by with all the camaraderie en-route, and it’s back to Wicksteed Park for the sensational after party – included in this year’s ticket price! There’ll be a chance to toast your success with your friends and family at the bar*, grab a mouth-watering bite to eat* and dance the night away!

Your fabulous fundraising as you tackle the Sparkle Walk will help ‘make every moment matter’ for patients and their families with a terminal diagnosis. By raising sponsorship for the event, you can help make magic happen – supporting couples like Sharon and Darren, who were able to get married in Cransley Hospice before Darren passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon told us: “It was a weight off both of our shoulders when he went into the hospice, we got to be partners again and spend quality time together. It felt like a huge sigh of relief.

“All of the family felt so valued and respected during this time too. As much as Darren was their primary focus, it also felt like they provided family centred care, too.”

Not only will you glow in the feel-good factor of making such a difference, but there’s also treats involved! Simply raise £50 or more and you will be able to claim your very special Sparkle Walk t-shirt and some fun and fabulous flashing headwear to ensure you truly do ‘Sparkle’ as you take on this year’s walk.

There’s no better way to spend your Saturday night! BOOK NOW. www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/sparkle-walk-2025