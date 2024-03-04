Spend "One Night in Dublin" at The Lighthouse Theatre Kettering this Thursday 7 March!
Why wait for St. Patrick’s Day?
Performed live by "the best Irish band to never come from Ireland", The Wild Murphys are a six-piece band with Fiddle, Accordion, authentic Irish dancers and a whole lot of craic!
Join The Wild Murphys in ‘Murphys Bar’ as they cover all of your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.
With songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, Van Morrison, Daniel O’Donnell, The Fureys and many more, the show is a must for anyone who loves Irish music.
The Wild Murphys is headed by lead singer MiddiMurphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside, Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys, the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball.