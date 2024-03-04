News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Spend "One Night in Dublin" at The Lighthouse Theatre Kettering this Thursday 7 March!

One Night In Dublin is the ultimate feel-good Irish music tribute show and it’s headed to The Lighthouse Theatre Kettering on Thursday 7 March.
By katherine kilgourContributor
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Why wait for St. Patrick’s Day?

Performed live by "the best Irish band to never come from Ireland", The Wild Murphys are a six-piece band with Fiddle, Accordion, authentic Irish dancers and a whole lot of craic!

Join The Wild Murphys in ‘Murphys Bar’ as they cover all of your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.

The Wild Murphy's bring Dublin to Kettering!The Wild Murphy's bring Dublin to Kettering!
The Wild Murphy's bring Dublin to Kettering!
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, Van Morrison, Daniel O’Donnell, The Fureys and many more, the show is a must for anyone who loves Irish music.

The Wild Murphys is headed by lead singer MiddiMurphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside, Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys, the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball.

www.onenightindublin.com.

Related topics:Ireland