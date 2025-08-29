Cyclone and Foam Party

Meadow Bay Villages is set to close out the summer in unforgettable style, as Billing Aquadrome hosts its Last Weekend of Summer from Friday 29 August.

This jam-packed celebration promises three days of electrifying entertainment - including Artful Dodger, Dick and Dom and Ultrabeat - adrenaline-fuelled activities, and family fun – the perfect way to end the season.

The weekend’s headline acts will light up the stage, with performances from:

· Artful Dodger – the iconic UK garage duo bringing the beats and the memories.

Ultrabeat

· Dick and Dom – Britain’s favourite comedy double-act with their trademark chaos and hilarity.

· Ultrabeat – the chart-topping dance sensation delivering a high-energy live set.

There will also be special meet and greet opportunities with Artful Dodger and Ultrabeat after their performances.

Away from the main stage, the festival atmosphere continues throughout the resort. Families can explore the circus themed fairground and enjoy the Summer Cyclone foam party.

Dick and Dom

Adding even more colour and energy to the weekend, The Tribe will be on hand with a variety of performances, interactive workshops and activities to keep all ages entertained from morning until night.

Weekend holiday packages start from just £311, giving guests the chance to stay on site and enjoy every moment of this end of summer spectacular.

“Our Last Weekend of Summer is about making memories,” said Nikki Rathie, Holidays Director at Billing Aquadrome. “With world class live acts, thrilling shows, and activities for every age, it’s the ultimate way to wave goodbye to the season.”

For booking and more information, visit https://meadowbay.com/billingaquadrome/.