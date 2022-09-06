SOS Fashion Show in Kettering to raise money for Cransley Hospice and church soup kitchen

Is your wardrobe in need of a refresh or do you just fancy an evening out? Come and join the Inner Wheel Club of Kettering Huxloe at an SOS Fashion Show on Thursday, September 22 at 7pm at Kettering Park Hotel, Kettering Parkway, NN15 6XT.All the clothes are brand new and from your favourite High Street brands, but at a fraction of the cost, and are suitable for all age groups, sizes and occasions. Exquisite designer clothing from boutiques in France and Italy is also available, again at a fraction of the cost.Why not come and have a look, enjoy a drink from the bar, and maybe have a flutter on the raffle? All for a good cause!See you there?