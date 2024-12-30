SME National Business Awards winner organises free tech career seminar

Team Pose for a photo with award announcer.

Having recently won at the 2024 edition of the SME National Business Awards, Mainstream Careers has put together a tech career seminar with the aim of creating more awareness on the available tech careers and how to access them.

This highly sought-after event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 4th January 2025 from 12noon. This online event will provide opportunities to network with tech experts from fields such as Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Project Management. This is a free event but requires registration via this link: www.bit.ly/NextMove25

Mainstream Careers was annouced winners at the SME National Business Awards 2024 at the iconic Wembley Arena, London on 6th December 2024. Having won gold for Business Innovation at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards in May 2024, the organisation got put forward to the national level where it clinched silver for same category (https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-national-business-awards/finalists-2024/).

Mainstream Careers Limited, a company founded in Northampton a decade ago is a tech consulting firm that specialises in helping individuals with no tech background to secure employment within tech. They also provide project management and tech consulting services to organisations across the country.

As an immigrant to the UK, Fred Ojigbani (the founder) experienced first-hand, the difficulties in securing professional employment without any prior local experience or expertise in the field of interest. This was a serious cause for concern for him as he had invested quite heavily to obtain an MBA from Coventry Business School but still could not do much with it as employers were seeking prior local and relevant experience. This was the point he decided to “take on the challenge” and create an opportunity for migrants like himself to gain hands-on experience in tech fields, which would then further support their professional job search efforts. For him, he was eventually able to secure a professional tech role due to an internship he had completed with the NHS – this was a door opener for him!

Mainstream Careers put tech projects together to serve its clients, replicating standard processes, tools, techniques, and the teams used by larger firms. The founder trialled this setup on a few of his close friends, and it worked very well as it helped them to get into the professional tech employment they desired. At this point, words spread fast and attracted more and more individuals to this rather unique and effective set-up.

Today, they have helped over 6,000 individuals gain the skills and experiences required for professional employment in the world of tech.

This free career seminar will feature a number of tech experts who will share from their wealth of experience.

More details about the event can be found on the company website www.mscareers.co.uk