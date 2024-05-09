SME Business Award winner offers free career seminar to the public
Date: Saturday, 1st June at 64 Harborough Road, Northampton. NN2 7SH. Registration is required at https://t.ly/3InY5
The event starts at 12noon prompt and promises to be a very engaging and informative session with great networking opportunities with various career experts.
Mainstream Careers is an IT consultancy and tech training provider that has served their communities for the past 10 years. They provide voluntary work experience opportunities for individuals that want to start a career in tech but do not have the all-important work experience. They have worked with, mentored, and supported thousands of young people into gainful employments over the years.
Their B2B business serves organisations - small, big, governments, that require IT consultancy, change management, project management or digital solutions. Full details of the company can be found at their website: www.mscareers.co.uk
Following their success at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024, Mainstream Careers have now gone through to become a finalist at the SME National Business Awards. The finals will take place on Dec 6th, 2024 at the prestigious Wembley Arena in London. When asked about any other awards the company may be eyeing, the founder and Director, Mr Fred Ojigbani said in a recent radio interview that they are focused on the SME Nationals happening in December and hoping for a positive outcome for the company.