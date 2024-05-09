SME Business Award winner offers free career seminar to the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having won the top award for Business Innovation in the just concluded SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024, Mainstream Careers Limited has now organised a free career seminar as a way of giving back to the community that has supported it's business over the last decade.

Date: Saturday, 1st June at 64 Harborough Road, Northampton. NN2 7SH. Registration is required at https://t.ly/3InY5

The event starts at 12noon prompt and promises to be a very engaging and informative session with great networking opportunities with various career experts.

Mainstream Careers is an IT consultancy and tech training provider that has served their communities for the past 10 years. They provide voluntary work experience opportunities for individuals that want to start a career in tech but do not have the all-important work experience. They have worked with, mentored, and supported thousands of young people into gainful employments over the years.

Their B2B business serves organisations - small, big, governments, that require IT consultancy, change management, project management or digital solutions. Full details of the company can be found at their website: www.mscareers.co.uk