Smash-hit show Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical comes to Northampton on its UK tour

The cast of Cruel Intentions. Photo by Pamela Raith

Following sell-out seasons in London and New York, a smash-hit musical comes to Royal & Derngate in March.

The brand-new production of Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical, can be seen in Northampton from Tuesday 18 to Saturday 22 March 2025 as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble, the musical is based on the original hit film by Roger Kumble and originally produced by Eva Price.

The iconic film was inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses and is packed with ‘90s pop classics including the songs of Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, TLC, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Natalie Imbruglia, The Verve, *NSYNC and many more!

Cast of Cruel Intentions

Step siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter.

Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, their crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school. It’s not long before the duo become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results…

Abbie Budden (Heidi in [Title of Show], Southwark Playhouse and Phoenix Arts Club) will return to the role of Annette Hargrove, with Will Callan (Marius in Les Misérables, West End & UK and Ireland tour) as Sebastian Valmont and Nic Myers (Alternate Sally Bowles in Cabaret, West End) as Kathryn Merteuil. The cast also includes Lucy Carter, Luke Conner Hall, Joe Simmons, Gabriella Williams, Kevin Yates, Olivia Brookes, Ben Fenwick, Sophie Hutchinson and Onuri Smith.

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle (Hair, Rain Man, Pippin, Aspects of Love) and choreographed by Gary Lloyd (Heathers, Thriller Live, Carrie the Musical) who is also Associate Director.

Nic Myers and Will Callan in Cruel Intentions. Photo by Pamela Raith

Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 18 to Saturday 22 March, with tickets priced from £17*. For performance times and to book, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/cruel-intentions or call Box Office on 01604 624811. The show is recommended for ages 15 and upwards.

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.