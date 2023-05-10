Skin complaints or skin cancer - ask an expert at new online KGH event

Skin deep – how to manage common skin complaints and avoid skin cancer is a free online event held by Kettering General Hospital to help identify problems and answer common skin complaint questions.

It is part of the series of free Your Health Matters events run by Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (KGH) governors to help demystify health conditions and provide practical health tips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free virtual event taking place on Monday, May 15 from 4pm to 5pm on Microsoft Teams will be introduced by KGH staff governor, Jayne Chambers.

KGH

Event speaker, Dr Olivia Stevenson, consultant dermatologist and skin cancer lead, will talk about the causes of and managing common skin complaints and avoiding skin cancer.

Attendees can submit their questions in advance or ask Dr Stevenson during the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a unique opportunity to (virtually) sit opposite a KGH consultant and ask your skin-related questions.

To register for this free event, email [email protected]

Dr Olivia Stevenson, consultant dermatologist, said: “Over the last ten years half a dozen melanomas and dozens of non-melanoma skin cancers and pre-cancers have been picked up and subsequently treated following KGH awareness events.

“Mole cancer (melanoma) is the most publicised and most dangerous kind of skin cancer however we also need to be able to treat the less serious skin cancers promptly to ensure a good outcome and reduce the need for surgery."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Stevenson said she personally sees some 20 to 30 new skin cancers each week at the hospital.

She said: “Anyone who has a mole or lesion which is changing rapidly on the skin or behaving differently from other moles, for example changing colour, weeping, bleeding or growing faster, should go to their GP for advice.”

And she added: “Sometimes people, particularly men, can ignore changes when they really should have them checked out by their GP straight away as if caught early many skin cancers can be completely cured.”

Other cases of common skin complaints and diseases, from infections to psoriasis can be effectively managed with the right diagnosis and course of treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad