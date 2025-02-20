SILVERSTONE UNVEILS SLATE OF UK ICONS TO PLAY 2025 FORMULA 1 BRITISH GRAND PRIX

Silverstone has today announced the headline acts for its star-studded music line up for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix, taking place Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th July 2025. Having attracted record crowds of 480,000 last summer, the home of British motorsport is set to go bigger and better when it hosts an eclectic mix of British music heavyweights this year.

The unprecedented four-day line up will see Silverstone take its music and arts offering to the next level - cementing the British Grand Prix as a summer highlight on both the British sporting and music calendar.

Headlining Thursday’s Opening Concert is BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter, Sam Fender, with chart-topping, multi-award-winning, RAYE taking to the main stage on Friday to perform her first UK outdoor show of 2025.

On Saturday fans can expect pioneering DJ, producer, and electronic music icon, Fatboy Slim to bring his genre-defining beats and high-energy performances, before double Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter, and dance music powerhouse, Becky Hill closes the main stage on Sunday with her anthemic take on modern dance music.

On the announcement of her Formula 1 British Grand Prix performance at Silverstone Becky Hill stated “I can’t wait to be back at Silverstone to headline the final night at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. It’s going to be a huge weekend of high-energy action on the track and on the stage!”

The support acts for Silverstone’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix and further entertainment offering will be announced in the coming weeks.

Silverstone’s Chief Commercial Officer Nick Read said: “Over the past few years we have established Silverstone as a world-class venue that attracts the biggest and best artists to deliver unforgettable experiences, and it’s an honour to continue that as we announce Sam Fender, RAYE, Fatboy Slim, and Becky Hill as our stellar all-British headliners for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

“Following the incredible success of last year’s music offering, we knew we had to raise the bar once again—and we’re thrilled to be delivering a lineup packed with homegrown talent at the very top of their game.”

Fans flocked to Silverstone’s expanded music arena throughout the 2024 British Grand Prix to be entertained by a stellar line up of artists such as Kings of Leon, Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental. For 2025, ticket holders will once again enjoy four gigantic evenings of live music and entertainment at no extra cost.

Tickets for the 2025 British Grand Prix are now available online here.