-Silverstone Museum proves perfect pit stop for fun-fuelled summer

Families and motorsport fans are racing to get revved up this summer with a pit stop at Silverstone Museum, which recently launched a host of new exhibits and activities.

The Museum takes pole position as the go-to destination for visitors seeking a high-octane summer of thrills, cutting-edge technology and excitement as the popular attraction celebrated a major milestone in its volume of visitors so far this year.

For an action-packed, adrenalin-fuelled family day out, visitors heading to the Museum can discover all about the stars, stories and science behind British motor racing at the attraction, open daily from 10am with extended opening hours during the schools summer holidays.

At the Museum, located trackside of the world-famous Silverstone circuit, visitors experience an unmissable journey through British motorsport history, its technology and thrills. Throughout the summer the attraction has additional activities and ever-evolving exhibits to enjoy, bringing together the past, present and future of motorsport.

The Museum has launched a Design A T-shirt competition for this year’s #GirlsWill campaign, with the winning design printed on t-shirts, which will go on sale in the Museum’s shop. Forms for the creative competition, open to all ages, can be completed at the Museum and handed in, or would-be artists are able to print off online forms and post or email entries by the closing date of September 1.

The winner will be presented with a family ticket to the Museum and a T-shirt featuring their decorative design. https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/learn/girlswill/

Family fun takes the checkered flag at the Museum with rapid racers able to battle it out on the Scalextric Silverstone track, racing head-to-head in epic battles with iconic cars around the two lane Grand Prix circuit. Speed fans and avid gamers can take their driving passion to another level with the option to book an exhilarating session on the professional-grade sim racing rigs at the Museum’s state-of-the-art Sim Suite to race around Silverstone - the home of British motorsport.

Visitors can also engage with a range of interactive exhibits and discover the science of racing in the Museum’s Tech Lab. The action packed summer season at Silverstone Museum takes podium position for family fun as the venue recently welcomed its 100,000th visitor of 2024!

Silverstone Museum Head of Visitor Experience, Beki Challoner, said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed our 100,000th visitor of this year to the Museum. With all the amazing activities and ever-evolving exhibits on offer, throughout the summer and beyond, we are well on track to exceed last year’s total number of visits.

“This momentous milestone demonstrates how popular the Museum is to the tens of thousands of motorsport fans and families who visit us to enjoy a unique, world-class experience and how Silverstone Museum is geared to driving further growth to tourism in our region.”

Another addition unveiled this summer is the new Future Tech exhibit, created in collaboration with Aramco, which explores the cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of motorsport. Also new for this summer is the exclusive Silverstone Legends Top Trumps pack, on sale in the Museum shop, and families can learn about the icons of Silverstone’s unique history and battle against the best with the new Family Activity Trail in the exhibition.

Exhibition highlights also include the opportunity to be immersed in the adrenaline-pumping history of Formula 1 and IndyCar racing and get up close to exhibits from racing heroes including Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris and see iconic race cars driven by Jenson Button and Nigel Mansell.

For more information and to book tickets go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/whats-on/summer-holidays/