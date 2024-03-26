Silverbirch Canoes unites paddlers for a fun day on the Nene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Adventure is being held at Northampton Active on Saturday, April 6th.

Offering beginners and seasoned paddlers alike the opportunity to explore, discover, and grow with Silverbirch while enjoying all good day out on the river. With access to the river Nene, you can grab a boat, grab a friend and 'paddle the loop' or join in a guided river trip. Silverbirch’s white water gurus will be hanging out on the course in the afternoon ready to help you sample our canoes and offer any tips.

Paddle with Silverbirch offers a unique opportunity to:

Explore the River Nene, sharpen your skills, test paddle a canoe, or just unwind and connect!

Explore the stunning River Nene: Embark on a guided river trip led by experienced Silverbirch guides, suitable for beginners and seasoned paddlers alike. Navigate the serene waters of the River Nene and discover hidden gems and breathtaking scenery.

Sharpen Your Skills: Silverbirch staff guru Greg Spencer will be leading a workshop on Smooth and efficient paddling: getting from A to B effectively, efficiently and with greater style. This paddling clinic on intermediate to advanced boat handling looks at optimising the forward stroke and subtlety and setting up the boat to initiate turns and use momentum along with sophisticated paddle placements.

Test Paddle the latest fleet: Get your hands on the newest Silverbirch canoe models through dedicated demo sessions. Experience the exceptional performance and craftsmanship that defines Silverbirch canoes first-hand allowing you to discover the right boat for you.

Unwind and connect: Relax and socialize with fellow paddling enthusiasts whilst enjoying the facilities provided by Northampton Active. The Boathouse watersports store will also be on hand with the latest kit and all your favourite supplies to keep you on the water.

Repair Shop: Bring along your Silverbirch Canoe, and let them give it the once over or fix that niggle, Silverbirch workshop and canoe-building elves will be on hand to help and advise on all boat maintenance and outfitting aspects.

A Celebration of Paddling Passion:

"Paddle with Silverbirch is more than just an event," says Steve Childs from Silverbirch Canoes. "It's a celebration of the joy and camaraderie that comes with exploring the water by canoe. We're passionate about sharing our love for paddling and providing opportunities for paddlers of all levels to connect, learn, and create lasting memories."

Space is Limited – Register Today!

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of paddling with Silverbirch. Visit https://bit.ly/PWSB-Nene Tickets are limited, so be sure to grab yours early!

About Silverbirch Canoes: