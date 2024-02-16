News you can trust since 1897
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Coming To Corby in June!

The incredible ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’ has confirmed their dates for 2024 – these include their continued monthly residency in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre, plus two shows at The Cube, Corby, Northamptonshire 20th and 21st June 2024.
By Laura NortonContributor
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:21 GMT
Spontaneous musical comedy at its finest, this is the first ever long-form improv show to have a full West End run and to be nominated and win an Olivier Award! Completely improvised and genuinely entirely different every night, this is a must-see show!

For those who haven’t yet experienced the live phenomenon that is ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’, the show is a fully realised musical created on the spot from audience suggestions.

The cast transform suggestions for settings, genres, musical styles and even the name of the show into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, via a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it. It’s hugely funny to watch.

Click here for more information and tickets https://showstopperthemusical.com/upcoming-shows/.

