Shine Arts & Wellbeing is a group that is a safe space for Neuro-divergent people and those with SEND - Please see updated timetable for dates, times and locations of meetings. Sessions are £5 each with a contribution of £2 for lunch if required.

All abilities are celebrated through arts and crafts, with some BSL, and each week we have a Shine Star chef who is supported to make lunch for everyone to share.

The group has been running for a year and the members have recently been working on the 2nd edition of their Neuroverse magazine, showcasing what they have done over the year, and highlighting some of their amazing talents.

Copies of the magazine are available to buy at a very reasonable £3.00 from Magazine Heaven (Rushden lakes) The Galleria (B/L) or direct from the group from Louise Chandler or Sarah Ryan - issue 2 will be available at the launch at Magazine Heaven on 3rd Dec.

We have 3 very special events coming up:

Thursday 23rd November we will be at Rushden Transport Museum and Railway, John Clark Way, NN10 0AW from 4-8pm

Friday 24th November we will be at Burton Latimer Christmas Light switch on from 5pm

And Issue 2 of the Neuroverse Magazine will launch at Magazine Heaven Artisan cafe, Rushden Lakes, 330-530pm