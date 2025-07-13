Shakespeare comedy comes to Abington Park Museum Courtyard this Summer!

By Bec Cockcroft
Contributor
Published 13th Jul 2025, 19:55 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 12:49 BST
Bea Thomas, Gemma Knight and Graham Breeze in rehearsalplaceholder image
Bea Thomas, Gemma Knight and Graham Breeze in rehearsal
Oh they do like to be beside the seaside… Masque Theatre perform Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night for the first time in twenty years.

Besotted casino owner Orsino is determined to marry holiday park manager Olivia, but she doesn't feel the same - she's far more interested in Orsino's new employee, Cesario. However, Cesario is really the recently shipwrecked Viola in disguise as a boy, and she's fallen in love with Orsino! Add in drunken relatives, mistaken identities, a hushed up marriage - even a duel - and you have a recipe for a 1950s summer holiday you'll never forget!

With an ensemble cast of local performers, Masque have set Shakespeare’s comedy of confusion in the fictional British sea-side town of Illyria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thu 24 July – Sat 2 August (no performance Sunday 27 July). Adult tickets are £12 with concessions and family tickets available. Find out more: https://masquetheatre.co.uk/productions/Twelfth-Night-2025/

Related topics:Shakespeare
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice