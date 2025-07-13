Shakespeare comedy comes to Abington Park Museum Courtyard this Summer!
Besotted casino owner Orsino is determined to marry holiday park manager Olivia, but she doesn't feel the same - she's far more interested in Orsino's new employee, Cesario. However, Cesario is really the recently shipwrecked Viola in disguise as a boy, and she's fallen in love with Orsino! Add in drunken relatives, mistaken identities, a hushed up marriage - even a duel - and you have a recipe for a 1950s summer holiday you'll never forget!
With an ensemble cast of local performers, Masque have set Shakespeare’s comedy of confusion in the fictional British sea-side town of Illyria.
Thu 24 July – Sat 2 August (no performance Sunday 27 July). Adult tickets are £12 with concessions and family tickets available. Find out more: https://masquetheatre.co.uk/productions/Twelfth-Night-2025/