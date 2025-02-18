Sensational superheroes and family favourites share the spotlight this February half term at Vue Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brand-new blockbusters and all-time family favourites are leaping onto the big screen this half-term.

A roster of brand-new blockbusters and all-time family favourites are leaping onto the big screen this February half term, providing plenty of opportunities to spend quality family time at Vue during the school holidays.

From the creative minds at Dreamworks (Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon) comes a hilarious reimagining of the New York Times bestselling canine comedy children’s book series Dog Man, now showing at Vue.

Following the spectacularly silly stories from author Dav Pilkey, which have since become a worldwide phenomenon, a faithful police dog and a human police officer are injured while protecting the city. However, a wacky but life-saving surgery fuses the two together into the heroic Dog Man - part man, part dog and all cop, sworn to protect the city from a crazy cast of criminals, including the evil cat criminal mastermind Petey.

With an all-star voice cast and plenty of hilarious hi-jinks, Dog Man has swiftly swooped onto the big screen, bringing plenty of bark to the school break this February.

There’s also a chance to revisit the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Vue this half term, as Captain America: Brave New World, debuting Sam Wilson’s role as the new Captain America. Using his abilities, skill and new gear to help protect the president from a shadowy threat, expect edge-of-your-seat adventures when this superhero epic explodes onto the screens.

Following the recent success of Mufasa, Disney is also bringing two of their most magical recent live-action films Aladdin and Beauty & The Beast back to the big screen this half-term break. Vue will also be screening a range of popular releases perfect for half-term viewing, including Tiddler and Snail & The Whale as part of their Big Shorts screenings since14 February, as well as the return of recent favourite Paddington In Peru, which will be shown at 10am every day across half term as Vue’s Mighty Morning screening.

Scott Norgate, General Manager at Vue in Northampton, said: “There’s plenty to get excited about heading to the big screen this February, just in time for the half term break. Whether you’re a fan of magical stories from Disney or heroic super fun, Vue is the best place to enjoy big-screen entertainment and quality family time this February.

‘Even better, our Vue Mighty Mornings at 10am, will continue to show the latest kids’ films at just £2.49 a ticket if purchased online and £3.49 in venue. Parents and children can come along, immerse themselves in great stories and switch off.’

Tickets cost from £5.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit www.myvue.com