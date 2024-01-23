Sea-side splitting comedy play opens at Northampton's Royal & Derngate this Spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Step inside the ‘delightful’ abode of Dunedin Guest House, run by tight fisted but kind-hearted Bert. It would be his seaside paradise - if it weren’t for all the guests.

The paper might be hanging off the walls, the roof may spring the odd leak, and the bar selection is definitely questionable, but with his handy assistant (and unrequited love) Emily by his side, Bert’s house could be a Bed & Breakfast on the brink of a great love story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with the arrival of pesky guests and a new employee to juggle, Bert needs to keep his wits about him – what are the Robinsons up to? Is Jane really who she says she is? And why is Mr Stevens such an awful person?

Scott Bradley as Mr Stevens and Gemma Boaden as Vanessa Robinson in Bert's House

The sea-side-splitting comedy from On The Shore productions stars writer Lou Chawner as the eponymous Bert, with Lisa Ronaghan as Emily, Isla Fleury makes her professional debut as Jane, with Scott Bradley as Mr Stevens, Gemma Boaden as Vanessa Robinson and Taresh Solanki as Michael Robinson.

Catch Bert’s House on tour: Royal & Derngate, Northampton Thu 29 Feb and Fri 1 Mar at 7:30pm and The Core at Corby Cube on Thu 7 & Fri 8 Mar at 8pm.

For tickets visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk and www.thecorecorby.com.