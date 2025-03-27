Sea of Support: Calling all SEND families

By Amie Everitt
Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 14:21 BST
Sea Of Support (S.O.S) Express Yourself Day Poster
Calling all families with SEND children! Fancy doing something a bit different this Easter holiday with the kids that won’t cost the earth?

Well Sea of Support is hosting an Express Yourself day for families to come along and through the medium of art and crafts, dance and music, express themselves. Create without judgment and express all their feelings in our safe environment.

April 11th at Kingsley Special Academy, Churchill way, Kettering, NN15 5DP between 11am and 3pm is when we will be excitedly waiting to host all the community’s Neurodiversity in all its glory. There will also be a chill out sensory zone and sensory toy shop, train play provided by Trainmaster Northamptonshire, East egg hunt and Easter egg raffle, various crafts stalls including Donna’s Angels and a visit from The Candy Van!

Find us on Facebook for more information Sea Of Support (S.O.S) www.facebook.com/share/g/1A1XQnyTZX/

