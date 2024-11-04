Scouts pre-loved market & toy swap

Support your local Scout group 13th St Mary's (Northampton) and make your wallet happy too! We have something to please everyone in our pre-loved market and teddy/toy swap.

Come and grab clothes, bags, shoes and toys cheaper than you'll get anywhere else, and feel good while you do it.

Help the planet and support a worthy cause too.

We would absolutely love to see as much of the Northamptonshire community as we can, we are well aware that Scouting means nothing without community.

We hope to see you all there!