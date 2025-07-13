Saxophone recital at Cottingham Church – What Shapes a Soul

Samuel Beddard and Jo Foote

Talented young saxophonist Samuel Beddard, accompanied by pianist Jo Foote, is performing ‘What Shapes A Soul?’ at St Mary Magdalene Church, as part of the church’s ‘Sunday Sessions’ concert series.

Samuel is currently studying saxophone at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and this performance at Cottingham Church is part of a national tour taking place in 2025 and 2026. Samuel will be performing on both tenor and soprano sax.

The recital explores spirituality in music and takes the listener on a journey from American gospel and spiritual hymns to their routes in African folk music.

Opening with the music of the present day, Steven Banks’ monumental Come As You Are integrates the religious hymns of gospel and Romantic classical music, a piece given its UK premiere by Samuel and Jo in 2023. The programme moves through the soundscapes of gospel and soul, before progressing into New Orleans jazz and African spiritual. The concert closes with the Suite after Abel Selaocoe, exploring Selaocoe’s unique musical voice and bringing African traditional music to new audiences.

Doors open at 3pm for a glass of fizz and canapes, which are included in the £10 ticket price. The music starts at 3.20pm and will finish around 5pm, with a 20 minute interval. For tickets, please contact Angela Preston-Jones on email [email protected], mobile 07594 682671. Profits from the concert will go to the church.