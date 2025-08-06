Saxophone recital at Cottingham Church this weekend
The concert takes place at 3pm on Sunday 10 August, and this performance at Cottingham Church is part of a national tour that kicked off at Selby Abbey in North Yorkshire on 26 July.
Samuel, who is currently studying saxophone at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, will be performing on both tenor and soprano sax, accompanied by pianist Jo Foote,
The concert explores spirituality in music and takes the listener on a journey from American gospel and spiritual hymns to their roots in African folk music.
Tickets are £10 each, including a glass of fizz and canapes, from [email protected], mobile 07594 682671. Profits from the concert will go to the church. Please book your tickets as soon as possible.
For more information, please see cottinghamnews.co.uk/event/samuelbeddard