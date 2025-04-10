Sax quartet performing live in Northants village church

By Jane Smith
Published 10th Apr 2025
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 12:24 BST
The Alright JACK saxophone quartet is performing a 1 hour fundraising concert at St Mary Magdalene Church in Cottingham on Sunday 27 April, as part of the church’s ‘Sunday Sessions’ concert series.

Tickets are just £10 each to include a glass of fizz and canapes, and all profits will go to the church.

Featuring Jane Smith on alto sax, Ann Churcher on soprano, Chris de Verteuil on tenor and Kathy West on baritone, Alright JACK plays a wide variety of music from pop to classical, film and TV to jazz and swing.

Doors open at 3pm for fizz and canapes, and from 3pm, guests will also be treated to some live classical guitar from Christian Harford, before Alright JACK starts at 3.30pm.

For tickets, please contact Angela Preston-Jones on 07594 682671, email [email protected]

For more information, see about the quartet, see cottinghamnews.co.uk/event/alright-jack

