Safer falling for the older population

British Judo's Finding Your Feet programme

Finding Your Feet,

Cornmarket Hall, Kettering

Starting Monday September 23rd 11.00am

Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

Finding Your Feet is a scheme that is using basic judo techniques to try and tackle fall-related hospital admissions by teaching older adults how to reduce the impact of falls.

It is launching across the UK and the scheme is coming to Kettering at the Cornmarket Hall in late September.

More information about the programme can be found here - www.britishjudo.org.uk/what-is-finding-your-feet/

Contact details for more information on the Cornmarket Hall sessions are on the flier attached

