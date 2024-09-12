Safer falling for the older population
Finding Your Feet,
Cornmarket Hall, Kettering
Starting Monday September 23rd 11.00am
Finding Your Feet is a scheme that is using basic judo techniques to try and tackle fall-related hospital admissions by teaching older adults how to reduce the impact of falls.
It is launching across the UK and the scheme is coming to Kettering at the Cornmarket Hall in late September.
More information about the programme can be found here - www.britishjudo.org.uk/what-is-finding-your-feet/
Contact details for more information on the Cornmarket Hall sessions are on the flier attached
Any help in getting the message about this out would be greatly appreciated so please share with any appropriate groups/people
If you have any questions please do not hesitate to get in touch with me
