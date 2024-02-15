Rushden Station's Easter Bunny Express

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Easter come along to Rushden Railway Station and enjoy a diesel train ride with the Easter Bunny! Tickets cost just £5 per person and every child with a ticket will receive an Easter egg.

We also have Chris' Animal Encounters joining us to show you some mini beasts and is also offering badge making for a small extra fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Book online now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/rhts Please remember to let us know when booking if your child has any allergies or dietary requirements and we will source a replacement for the Easter Egg.

Easter Bunny at Rushden Station

Sandwiches and cakes will be available to purchase from our Gresley Buffet Carriage and the bar will be open as usual from 12pm.