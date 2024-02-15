Rushden Station's Easter Bunny Express
This Easter come along to Rushden Railway Station and enjoy a diesel train ride with the Easter Bunny! Tickets cost just £5 per person and every child with a ticket will receive an Easter egg.
We also have Chris' Animal Encounters joining us to show you some mini beasts and is also offering badge making for a small extra fee.
Book online now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/rhts Please remember to let us know when booking if your child has any allergies or dietary requirements and we will source a replacement for the Easter Egg.
Sandwiches and cakes will be available to purchase from our Gresley Buffet Carriage and the bar will be open as usual from 12pm.
For more information email [email protected] or visit our facebook page www.facebook.com/rushdenrailwaystation